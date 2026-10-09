Vladimir Putin: CIS supports a fair multipolar world order

The countries of the Organization of Independent States support the creation of a fair multipolar world order based on international law and the central role of the UN. This was stated by Russian President Vladimir Putin at the meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the CIS in the Turkmen resort of Avaza.

„The CIS countries maintain close cooperation in the field of trade, investment and high technologies. Of course, we would like to move even faster and work even more efficiently“, Putin said, quoted by TASS.

The Russian president called for the removal of trade barriers. According to him, a stable financial infrastructure, independent of external influences, allows the countries to deepen their economic ties.

Putin said that over 90 percent of mutual payments between the CIS countries are made in national currencies. He also pointed out that trade turnover between Russia and the countries of the organization exceeded $110 billion in 2025, and in the first half of 2026 it increased by another 19 percent.

Cooperation against crime

In his speech, Putin also highlighted joint work against offenses in the financial and economic spheres. He cited money laundering, corruption, organized crime, drug trafficking, terrorism and extremism among the areas in which the CIS countries are coordinating their actions.

The Russian president said that joint programs are also being implemented to combat the use of digital technologies for criminal purposes. He said that Russia also supports closer cooperation to protect the ecosystem of the Caspian region, its sustainable economic growth and improving the standard of living.

Invitation to a new meeting

Putin invited the leaders of the CIS countries to a traditional pre-New Year informal meeting in St. Petersburg on December 21. “There we can discuss all current and prospective issues“, said the Russian president.

In Turkmenistan, Putin also participated in the summit of the Caspian Environmental Forum. He held bilateral talks with Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, as well as other meetings on the sidelines of the forums.

Sources: bta.bg, apnews.com