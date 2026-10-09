Heavy losses! Ukrainian drone strikes damage two Yandex data centers

A drone attack damaged part of the infrastructure of a data center of the Russian technology giant “Yandex“ in the Kaluga region, disabling several modules. This is the second affected site of the company in two days, after an attack damaged the data center in Sasovo, Ryazan region, on October 8.

“Yandex“ cannot specify the timing of the restoration of the equipment. “We continue to assess the state of the infrastructure – for now it is very difficult to specify the timing of the restoration of the equipment in the data centers“, the company said.

In a statement, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote: “Another data center was hit. This is our symmetrical response.“ Kiev has not officially claimed responsibility for the attacks on the sites, but Zelensky's statement links the strike to Ukrainian actions.

Outages for Yandex Cloud customers

More seriously affected are some of the customers of the Yandex Cloud cloud platform, whose resources were located in the damaged infrastructure. Outages were reported by the Russian real estate platform “Cyan“, as well as by construction contractors, stores and providers of electronic document management services.

To limit the consequences, “Yandex“ has agreed to an accelerated transfer of data and services to VK Cloud, Selectel and K2Cloud. The three companies have provided additional teams, offered flexible financial terms and simplified the procedures for connecting the affected customers. Yandex Cloud teams and partner providers are coordinating the relocation of the infrastructure.

Sasovo remains completely offline

The Sasovo data center has been operating since 2014 and houses two of Yandex“s three supercomputers used to train neural networks. After the attack on October 8, the site caught fire and was completely shut down.

The company said it could not confirm whether the equipment in Sasovo would be restored. The Kaluga site is among Yandex“s largest data centers and serves both its internal infrastructure and the company's cloud platform. The exact extent of the damage and the timeline for restoring both sites have not yet been announced.

“Yandex“ reported that no employees were injured in the attacks in Sasovo and Kaluga. According to the company, emergency services and its specialists are working on site while the damage assessment and transfer of some customer services to other providers continue.

Sources: bta.bg, apnews.com, vedomosti.ru