Russian Kalibr missile ships damaged in Novorossiysk

Two Russian warships capable of launching Kalibr cruise missiles were likely damaged in the Ukrainian attack on Novorossiysk on the night of September 9. They are the Grigorovich-class frigate and the small Buyan-M-class missile ship Sviyazhsk, Defense Express reports, citing a British intelligence assessment.

The strike was carried out against the naval complex and commercial port in Novorossiysk. The published assessment states that Ukraine has carried out two large-scale drone attacks on the area in the past two months, with the operation on 8-9 September resulting in hits on both ships.

What the damage means

“Both ships are likely to have sustained sufficient damage to prevent them from participating in any Kalibr cruise missile launches against Ukraine, likely in the short to medium term,“ British intelligence estimates.

The Grigorovich class and Buyan-M ships are among the Russian surface platforms capable of using Kalibr missiles to strike targets at long range. The potential decommissioning of two such ships temporarily limits the Russian Black Sea Fleet's ability to launch missile attacks from the sea.

The article does not specify the exact extent of the damage or the timeframe for the ships to be restored. The wording "potentially damaged" indicates that the assessment is based on available intelligence data, and not on an official announcement about the final condition of the two vessels.

Russia Strengthens the Protection of Its Ships

After the attacks, data emerged that Russia is beginning to install additional physical protection against small drones on its warships. Among the examples noted is the patrol ship “Tatarstan“, the flagship of the Caspian Flotilla, which has a protective net installed around the most vulnerable parts.

Previously, Defense Express also reported on the use of the Ukrainian system “Sargan-3000“ against a Russian unmanned surface vehicle in the Black Sea on September 12. The system is equipped with a cannon.

Sources: focus-news.net, en.defence-ua.com