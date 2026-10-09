Former German Chancellor Gerhard Schröder can open the way for Russian President Vladimir Putin to Europe, believes Ralf Stegner, a foreign policy expert from the Social Democratic Party of Germany in the Bundestag. The MP expressed his position in an interview with Der Tagesspiegel.

“The former chancellor is one of the few people who has access to Putin. Schröder can open doors for him. If his visit contributed even a millimeter to peace, then it was a success“, Stegner said.

In a comment for t-online, the German MP added that the country should not organize a “witch hunt“ when a former leader travels to Moscow. His comments came after photos of a meeting between Putin and Schröder were published.

SPD candidate also backs Schröder's possible diplomatic role.

Schröder's possible diplomatic role was also supported by Jochen Ott, the SPD candidate for the North Rhine-Westphalia state election. He told the Funke media group that finding a way out of the conflict in Ukraine requires new diplomatic initiatives.

According to Ott, the former German chancellor could play a role in such efforts. The statements do not mean that Schröder has received an official mandate from the German government or the European Union.

What the Kremlin announced about the meeting

The Russian president's press service specified that Putin learned about Schröder's arrival in Moscow on business for the company “Globus“, after which he invited him to his home.

Vladimir Putin has repeatedly stated that he has full confidence in Gerhard Schröder and sees him as a possible mediator between Europe and Russia. There is no information from the German side that Schröder has been appointed as an official mediator in negotiations on the war in Ukraine.

Sources: focus-news.net