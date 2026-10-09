Ukrainian Commander: Russia Transfers Combat Units to Kramatorsk

Russia is transferring drone control units and special forces to the Kramatorsk region to prepare conditions for a subsequent offensive by combined forces. This was stated by Vladislav Datsenko, commander of the drone battalion "Iron Falcons" of the 67th Separate Mechanized Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the air of "Telemarathon".

According to him, among the transferred formations there are brigades and separate regiments for drone control, as well as special forces subordinate to the Russian Main Intelligence Directorate. Datsenko said that some of them come from sectors of the front, defined as lower priority.

The target is the Slavyansk agglomeration

„The enemy's activity is quite high. Therefore, the main goal is to secure certain positions in urban areas before winter and cold sets in,“ Datsenko said.

According to the Ukrainian commander, the Russian concentration is related to a plan to capture the Slavyansk agglomeration. Ukrainian forces are working to thwart it, with a key part of the task being to limit Russian logistics and regrouping opportunities.

Datsenko said that Russian units continue to encounter difficulties in deploying large amounts of heavy equipment. He pointed to the Dobropole area, where, according to him, Russian equipment was destroyed at a distance of between 10 and 15 kilometers from the front line.

The commander admits that Russian forces may try to take advantage of the unfavorable weather conditions, but said that he does not expect this to bring them success.

Ukraine reports a stable situation in the direction

Despite the increased transfer of units, Datsenko described the situation in the Kramatorsk direction as relatively stable. According to him, Ukrainian forces are successfully thwarting both attempts at massive attacks and the penetration of Russian units.

„The situation in the Kramatorsk direction is indeed relatively stable. That is, both attempts at massive attacks and attempts at penetration are being successfully thwarted, which prevents the enemy from carrying out his plan“, the commander said.

According to him, the next important task for the Ukrainian Armed Forces is to disrupt Russian logistics. This, according to Datsenko, would allow the Ukrainian forces to gain time and carry out the necessary regrouping.

The claims about the transfer of Russian units and the preparation of a future offensive were presented by the Ukrainian commander and have not been independently confirmed by the Russian side.

Sources: news.bg