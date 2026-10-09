Poland drops case of drones with Polish SIM cards

The Lublin District Prosecutor's Office has dropped the investigation into the violation of Polish airspace by drones on the night of September 10, 2025. The reason is that the perpetrator has not been identified. Polish SIM cards were found in some of the downed drones, but investigators have not reported whether they were stolen or illegally acquired.

“The investigation was terminated because it was not possible to identify the person who violated Polish airspace and thus created a threat to public safety“, said prosecutor Marcin Kozak, spokesman for the Lublin District Prosecutor's Office. Most of the case materials, including the reasons for the decision, are classified.

The prosecutor's office found no violations by the military

The investigation also covered the actions of the Polish military during the incident. According to the prosecutor's office, their reaction was adequate and in accordance with established procedures.

The military had permission to use combat weapons and shoot down targets designated as enemy. This part of the production has also been suspended, as no violations were found.

According to RMF24, on the night of September 9-10, 2025, Polish airspace was violated by over 30 "Gerbera" drones, which fell in 27 places in the country.

Warsaw warns of new provocations

Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosyniak-Kamysz said that Russia has a significant number of captured Ukrainian drones and can use them for provocations on Polish territory under a foreign flag. According to him, Poland must prepare for such a scenario.

The minister described the level of threat from Russia as extremely high and indicated that tensions are increasing not only in the military sphere, but also in the information space. He said that in the previous week, Polish and Swedish fighter jets had been scrambled three times due to Russian aircraft over the Baltic Sea.

Kosinyak-Kamisz also cited cyberattacks, attacks on critical infrastructure and the jamming of GPS signals as part of the actions he said were aimed at destabilization. The Polish government will discuss preparations for possible provocations at a meeting of the security committee.

Sources: news.bg, rmf24.pl, rp.pl