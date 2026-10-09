German general: Russia could threaten Starlink

Russian satellite activity could threaten commercial satellite constellations such as the US Starlink system, the head of the German Armed Forces Space Command, Major General Michael Traut, told Reuters.

The warning comes after maneuvers by four Russian military satellites in May. According to the US Space Force, the spacecraft “Kosmos-2610“, “Kosmos-2611“, “Kosmos-2612“ and “Kosmos-2613“ moved close to a commercial radar imaging satellite.

Finnish company ICEYE confirmed to Reuters that the satellite was itss. The company provides data to the United States and its allies, and the particular device was used to obtain battlefield images for intelligence purposes.

Possible pressure without direct attack

Trout described the Russian devices as satellites that were “stalking” the ICEYE satellite. According to him, Russia has demonstrated capabilities that, if used directly against a large constellation like Starlink, could affect the operational life of the satellites and the quality of service for all users, not just Ukraine.

“Russia has demonstrated capabilities that, if used directly against a constellation like Starlink, could affect its operational life“, Michael Traut told Reuters.

ICEYE CEO Rafal Modzewski said that the close approach between satellites could be used “either to monitor them or potentially harm them“.

The German general stressed that an open attack on a Starlink satellite would mean a serious escalation of hostilities. According to him, however, Russia could use tactics in the so-called a gray area where there is no direct hit, but the operation of satellites is at risk.

How Starlink could be affected

Trout outlined a hypothetical scenario in which a Russian satellite deviates from the orbital path of a Starlink spacecraft before disintegrating. This could force other satellites to perform evasive maneuvers.

Such maneuvers consume fuel, which is needed to maintain orbit and extend the operational life of satellites. Applying such tactics on the scale of a large satellite constellation could affect service for all users.

The case highlights the increasing dependence of Western militaries on private space companies. Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine began in February 2022, Russian interference in Western satellite systems has increased significantly, according to sources cited by Reuters.

The Kremlin has periodically warned that satellites used to aid Ukraine could become legitimate targets for retaliatory strikes. Russia denies carrying out sabotage operations in European countries.

Sources: bta.bg, internazionale.it