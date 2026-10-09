Moscow: Russian military strikes three cargo ships in and around three Ukrainian Black Sea ports

Russian forces have struck three cargo ships in and around Ukrainian Black Sea ports, the Russian Defense Ministry said, as quoted by Reuters.

According to the ministry, one ship was hit in the port of Nikolaev, the second – in the port of Chernomorsk, and the third, traveling to Odessa, was hit in the Black Sea.

According to the Russian ministry, all three vessels were used to supply the Ukrainian armed forces.

Reuters notes that it has not been able to independently confirm either the information about the strikes or the alleged purpose of the ships.

At least seven people were killed and 36 others wounded in Russian and Ukrainian strikes over the past 24 hours, the Associated Press and TASS reported, citing local authorities.

Three people were killed and at least eight were wounded in Russian attacks in Ukraine, the Associated Press reported. One person was killed and five were wounded in strikes on residential areas in the Zaporizhzhia region. A child was among the wounded.

Another person was killed in the western Ivano-Frankivsk region and a woman was killed in a Russian strike on warehouses in the Bucha district of the Kyiv region. Three more people were wounded there.

Russian strikes have killed more than 50 people in Ukraine in the past three days. Yesterday, a Russian guided air bomb exploded near buses carrying passengers in the east of the country, killing 30 people. A day earlier, a missile strike on the northern town of Priluki killed 22 people, including five children.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian strikes on Russia's Belgorod region killed two people and wounded 12 others, local authorities said, as quoted by the Associated Press.

Two more civilians have been killed and 16 wounded in Ukrainian attacks in the occupied Luhansk region over the past 24 hours, the region's Russian-appointed head Leonid Pasechnyk said on Telegram, as quoted by TASS.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned that Russia is likely to intensify its daily attacks as winter approaches. He reported serious damage to the power grid and called on NATO countries to provide additional air defense assets.

At the same time, Ukrainian drones damaged a data center of the Russian technology company “Yandex“ in the Kaluga region. The company reported that some of the equipment was out of order, but there were no injuries. This is the second attack on its data center in two days.

Zelensky confirmed the strike on the data center and said that Ukrainian forces also attacked an oil refinery in the city of Ukhta, in the Komi Autonomous Republic. Local Russian authorities confirmed an attack on the city but denied any damage.

The Russian Defense Ministry reported that Russia's air defenses had shot down 505 Ukrainian drones since late yesterday morning.