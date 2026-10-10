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Ukraine attacks Rostov region with dozens of drones

Ukraine attacks Rostov region with dozens of drones

A fire broke out in the city after an airstrike. According to the governor, Yuri Slyusar, no one was injured

Oct 10, 2026 04:40 53

Ukraine attacks Rostov region with dozens of drones - 1
Milen Ganev Milen Ganev Chief editor at Fakti.bg

More than 50 drones were shot down over the Rostov region in an attack that began the previous evening, Governor Yuri Slyusar announced. A fire broke out in Rostov-on-Don, and emergency services were sent to the scene.

„Since yesterday evening, more than 50 drones have already been repelled. Rostov was subjected to an airstrike. A fire broke out,“ said Slyusar.

According to him, no one was injured. The damage data and the cause of the fire are still being specified, and the drone danger in the region continues. The information about the origin of the drones has not been independently confirmed.

Sources: newsrostov.ru