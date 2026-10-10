Nine people killed in shooting in Pennsylvania

Nine people have died in a shooting in Erie, Pennsylvania, CBS reported. Two children are among the victims. The suspect was found dead after a prolonged standoff with police.

Police received reports at around 5:00 p.m. local time on October 9 of a man firing a gun in front of a house on Perry Street, CBS Pittsburgh reports. He then entered the home. The first officers who arrived found the bodies of two women on the street, and later more victims, including children, were found in the building.

The area was surrounded by police and specialized teams. Officers used loudspeakers to call for the man to surrender. During the hours-long standoff, more shots were fired from the house, after which officers entered the building.

The suspect was found dead, according to police. He is believed to have died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Erie Police Chief Rick Lorach said: “The loss of life is devastating, and the circumstances are deeply troubling.“

Authorities said there was no ongoing threat to the public. A motive for the shooting has not been announced, and the names of the deceased and the suspect have not yet been released. The investigation is ongoing.