Five injured in strike on medical facility in Kharkiv

Five people were injured in a Russian strike on a medical facility in the Slobodsky district of Kharkiv. Among them is an employee of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine who received medical treatment on the spot, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported.

The strike caused damage and a fire broke out in the building. According to the rescue service, rooms from the first to the third floor were on fire. The State Emergency Service units extinguished the fire.

„Five people were injured as a result of the Russian strike on the building of a medical facility in the Slobodsky district,“ the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported.

Initially, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleg Sinegubov, reported that four women were injured. The number of victims later increased to five due to the injured rescuer who participated in extinguishing the fire.

On October 10, Russian forces attacked the Slobodsky and Kholodnogorsk districts of Kharkiv with drones. The medical building was hit in the Slobodsky district. Earlier, the mayor of Kharkiv, Igor Terekhov, stated that the strike occurred between the fourth and fifth floors and that three floors were on fire. This data differs from the latest information from the State Emergency Service, according to which the fire spread to premises from the first to the third floors.

Additional information about the condition of the victims and the extent of damage to the building was not provided in the latest statement from the rescue service.

Sources: pravda.com.ua, dsnews.ua, 5.ua