Greta Thunberg joins pro-Palestinian protest in Naples

Pro-Palestinian demonstrations are taking place in about 50 Italian cities, and Swedish activist Greta Thunberg joined the march in Naples. Cities where protests are taking place include Rome, Milan, Bologna, Turin and Naples.

The mobilization was organized by “Young Palestinians in Italy“, “Palestinian Students Movements“, the Association of Palestinians in Italy and the Democratic Arab-Palestinian Union. According to the organizers, more than 50 squares in the country responded to the call.

The main demands of the protesters are formulated as „immediate cessation of the genocide, unblocking of aid to Gaza and withdrawal of the occupation army“. The definition „genocide“ was used by the organizers of the demonstrations.

Marches in Rome, Milan and Turin

In Rome, the protest is in the area of the „La Sapienza“ university. The planned march begins at the Colosseum and ends at the educational institution. In Milan, the participants leave from „Republica“ square to „San Babila“ square.

In Turin, the authorities forbid demonstrators from carrying glass and incendiary objects. The measure was introduced in connection with the protest event.

Among those who supported the mobilization are trade union organizations, student groups and political structures. The demonstrations are part of a series of initiatives in Italy related to the war in Gaza and access to humanitarian aid.

Greta Thunberg, who has also been involved with the Palestinian cause in recent years, participated in the march in Naples. Footage from the event was distributed by Italian media.

Sources: bta.bg, ansa.it, tg24.sky.it