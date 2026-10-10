CNN: Pentagon surprised by public execution in Texas

The decision to broadcast Nidal Hassan's execution live has surprised Pentagon and US military officials, CNN reported, citing three sources familiar with the matter. According to them, many officials only learned of the idea after Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's public statement.

Hegseth announced the plan in an interview with conservative host Jack Posobiec aboard the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln. "We will make sure that people can watch it, that it will be public, because people need to understand that there are serious consequences for such actions," the secretary said.

The Pentagon later confirmed that the words "public" meant live broadcast. “The minister is right. It will be broadcast live. Details will follow“, the military department said. It has not yet been announced on which platform the signal will be available.

Execution scheduled for December 3

Nidal Hassan was convicted of killing 13 people and wounding 32 in a shooting at the Fort Hood military base in Texas in 2009. He is a former military psychiatrist and major in the US Army.

The execution is scheduled for December 3, 2026 at Fort Hood and is to be carried out by firing squad. It would be the first military execution in the US in more than 65 years. The last execution of a military member was in April 1961, when Private Jon Bennett was hanged.

Rules restrict access to executions

US military regulations specify who can observe the execution of a military sentence. These include relatives of the convicted person and the victims, the convicted person's lawyer, a representative of the media and a military chaplain. Minors are not allowed to attend.

This raises questions about the planned broadcast. According to CNN, the general in charge of law enforcement in the military can make an exception to the rules if it does not violate the law. It was not specified how the Pentagon intends to prevent children from accessing the broadcast or how the privacy and dignity of participants will be protected.

Vice President J.D. Vance has expressed doubt that the plan will be implemented. "I don't know if that's actually going to happen," he said, adding that he would not watch the broadcast if it were to go ahead.

The decision has drawn criticism from both Democrats and Republicans. President Donald Trump has approved the execution by firing squad and has welcomed the idea, but has not publicly said whether he would watch the live broadcast. Meanwhile, legal experts say Hassan could file new appeals in federal court that could delay the execution.

Sources: ktvz.com, apnews.com