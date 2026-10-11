French President Emmanuel Macron's approval rating has fallen to a record low of 15%, according to a new Ipsos bva-CESI barometer for La Tribune Dimanche. This is a one-point drop compared to the September survey. At the same time, 82% of respondents give a negative assessment of his actions.

The survey was conducted online on October 7 and 8 among 1,000 French adults, selected to represent the country's population. Macron remains with 53% support among supporters of Renaissance, MoDem and Horizons, but is in the minority among other political groups.

Economic concerns weigh on the assessment

Purchasing power is the leading concern for 54% of French people. In second place is the future of the social system with 44%, and the national debt and budget deficit are mentioned by 33% of respondents.

The pessimism also extends to personal financial situations. 91% of participants are pessimistic about the economic situation in France, and 70% are worried about their own economic situation. In addition, 87% expect a deterioration in purchasing power, 86% - about the state of the national debt and taxation, and 76% - of the employment situation.

According to Ipsos bva director Brice Tenturier, support for the president among right-wing voters is particularly low. “On the right, only 11 percent support him“, he told La Tribune Dimanche. According to him, 47 percent of centrist bloc supporters now give a negative assessment of Macron's actions.

Lecornu reports a slight recovery

Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu receives 22 percent positive ratings - two percentage points more than the previous month. However, 69 percent of French people disapprove of his actions.

The survey also includes attitudes towards potential candidates for the 2027 presidential election. Jordan Bardella and Marine Le Pen maintain their leading positions, but support for both is declining. Edouard Philippe is third with 20% positive ratings, and the mayor of Cannes, David Lisnard, reports the most significant increase - up to 16%.

Sources: latribune.fr, ipsos.com