CBP system outage delays JFK screening

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection's electronic system is temporarily down at New York's John F. Kennedy Airport. The outage has caused delays in screening passengers arriving on international flights.

“A Customs and Border Protection system outage is currently affecting screening of passengers arriving at JFK on international flights. Travelers should be prepared for longer waits,” the airport said in a statement on social media.

The agency is working to fix the problem. There was no reason for the disruption or indication of how long the delays would last at the time of publication.

The issue affects border processing after international flights land. This could extend baggage claim times and create difficulties for passengers on onward flights. There are no reports of flights being cancelled due to the technical failure.