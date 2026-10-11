AFU attacks infrastructure near Vladimir, fire breaks out

Infrastructure in the area of the Russian city of Vladimir was attacked with drones, after which a fire broke out. This was reported by the governor of the Vladimir region, Alexander Avdeev.

„The infrastructure near Vladimir was attacked with drones. A fire broke out. At this time, there is no information about casualties. We managed to avoid the destruction of residential buildings“, Avdeev wrote on the “Max“ platform.

According to him, two substations that provide electricity to about 5,000 residents were turned off during the incident. The restoration of power supply under the backup scheme will be carried out after the threat is eliminated, the governor said.

The message does not specify which object was affected, what is the size of the fire and whether material damage was caused to the energy infrastructure. No data on the number of drones used or the actions of the Russian air defense were published.

The information about the incident stems from the governor's statement. At the moment, there is no independent confirmation of the specified circumstances from another reliable source.

Interfax previously reported a similar attack on energy infrastructure near Vladimir, but the publication is from November 5, 2025 and does not confirm a separate event on October 11, 2026.

Sources: interfax.ru