IDF reports killing of Nuhba commander

The IDF and the Shin Bet announced that an airstrike in the Khan Yunis area in the southern Gaza Strip killed a platoon commander from the elite Nuhba unit of Hamas' military wing. He is Hisham Jamal Muhammad Abu Jalala.

According to the Israeli forces, the strike was carried out on Monday, October 5. Abu Jalala was among the leaders of the attack on the Kisufim military post on October 7, 2023, and participated in the kidnapping of Israelis during the attack, the IDF and Shin Bet said.

“He has recently been organizing attacks against IDF soldiers and Israeli civilians and working to restore Hamas capabilities, systematically violating the ceasefire regime,“ the joint statement said.

The Israeli army said Abu Jalala was hit by airstrikes in order to eliminate the threat that Israel believed he posed. The statement did not provide details about the area of the strike, the ammunition used or possible other casualties.

The commander's identity and death were reported by the Israeli forces. There is currently no independent confirmation from the Palestinian side.

Sources: timesofisrael.com, israel.fm