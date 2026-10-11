Two Indian sailors missing after tanker attack in Oman

Two Indian sailors are missing after a drone attack on the tanker MT Petro Dolphin near Sohar port in Oman. Nine other crew members have been rescued and are safe, Indian Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal said.

“Nine of our Indian crew members have been successfully rescued and are safe, while two Indian nationals are currently missing,“ Sonowal said. He said there were a total of 11 Indian sailors on board the tanker.

The Omani Coast Guard has launched a search and rescue operation. “We are coordinating with all relevant authorities to support the efforts to find the missing sailors“, the Indian minister said.

The incident took place at the Sohar port. It is not yet known who was behind the attack, under whose flag the MT Petro Dolphin was sailing, or whether the tanker suffered any material damage. The search for the two sailors is ongoing, and Indian authorities are in touch with Omani authorities on the rescue operation.

Sources: timesofindia.indiatimes.com, economictimes.indiatimes.com