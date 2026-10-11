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Russia: Air Defense Destroys 10 Drones on Route to Moscow

Russia: Air Defense Destroys 10 Drones on Route to Moscow

Mayor Sergei Sobyanin Says Specialists Are Working at Site of Debris Landing. Exact Area and Possible Damage Not Specified

Oct 11, 2026 21:33 66

Russia: Air Defense Destroys 10 Drones on Route to Moscow - 1
Milen Ganev Milen Ganev Chief editor at Fakti.bg

Russian air defenses have destroyed 10 Ukrainian drones flying toward Moscow, the mayor of the Russian capital, Sergei Sobyanin, said. He said the information came from the Russian Defense Ministry.

“Specialists from the emergency services are working at the site of the debris landing“, Sobyanin wrote on his channel on the “Max“ messenger. He did not specify the exact area of the crash.

The statement did not report any casualties, injuries or material damage. It is not specified when exactly the attack began, nor whether all the destroyed drones fell in the Moscow region or in the Moscow region. The news is developing.

Sources: gazeta.press