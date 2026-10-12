231 clashes per day on the front, missile strike near Kharkov with 3 casualties

231 combat clashes have been registered on the front in Ukraine since the beginning of the day, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported. The most intense fighting was in the Konstantinovskoe and Pokrovskoe directions, where 31 and 29 attacks were reported, respectively.

On the Konstantinovskoe direction, Ukrainian forces repelled Russian assaults near Konstantinovka and in the direction of Novoselovka, Osinovo, Nikolaevka, Novopavlovka, Raiskoe, Toretskoe, Gruzskoe, Vladimirovka and Mayak. On the Pokrovskoye direction, Russian forces attacked near Belozerskoye, Novy Donbass, Volno, Ganovka, Nikonorovka, Shevchenko, Sergeevka, and Vasilevka.

Fighting on several fronts

On the Severnoslobodskoye and Kursk directions, one air strike with three guided bombs was carried out, and positions of Ukrainian forces and settlements were shelled 25 times. On the Yuzhnoslobodskoye direction, six attacks were carried out near Staritsa, Izbitskoye, Volchansky Khutora, and Kreydyanka.

On the Kupyanskoye direction, nine attempts to advance were recorded in the direction of Radkovka, Kutkovka, and Kivsharovka, and fighting continued. Ukrainian forces repelled 10 attacks in the Liman direction, and two Russian assault operations were underway near Novo, Zarechno, Kolodtsy, Liman and Dibrova.

Russian forces made one attempt to advance in the Slavyansk direction, four attacks in the Aleksandrovskoye, seven in the Gulyaipolskoye and two in the Orekhovskoye direction.

Three killed in strike near Kharkiv

A missile strike on the village of Pesochin in the Kharkiv region killed three people, the head of the Kharkiv regional military administration Oleg Sinegubov said. Among the dead were a 16-year-old boy, a 19-year-old woman and a 51-year-old woman. 25 people were injured, including two children, the National Police of Ukraine reported.

„An enemy missile strike was registered in the suburbs of Kharkiv. According to preliminary data, the hit was near a grocery store,“ Oleg Sinegubov said.

The store, five cars, two multi-storey apartment buildings and a private house were damaged in the strike. The fire at the scene was extinguished.

On the same evening, President Volodymyr Zelensky also announced a Russian strike on the TPP-5 in Kharkiv. The published information did not provide further details about the damage to the facility.

Sources: pravda.com.ua