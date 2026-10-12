Iran threatens to strike US technology infrastructure

Iran will retaliate against US technology infrastructure in the region if the United States renews attacks, said the secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council Mohsen Rezaei in an interview with Press TV.

Among the possible targets, he named undersea cables, data centers and artificial intelligence facilities. “We have not yet included these facilities in our list of targets. But if a war starts, many of the cables, data centers and artificial intelligence facilities will be destroyed“, Rezaei said.

According to him, the value of this infrastructure exceeds 2 trillion dollars. He did not name specific companies or sites, nor did he specify what type of military action Iran would take.

The warning comes amid failed negotiations

The statement was made amid diplomatic efforts to end the war between Iran and the United States. The Associated Press reported that Tehran described the latest American response to an Iranian proposal as “insufficient“.

Rezaei said that Washington had accepted some of the conditions set by Iran, but there were still uncertainties on other issues. According to him, Iran would not continue the talks until the United States provided further explanations.

The Iranian representative also warned that if the conflict resumed, his country would act on a “larger scale“. The Associated Press reported that he included in the warning not only data centers and artificial intelligence facilities, but also cables and other strategic facilities in the region.

Sources: apnews.com, 783093661.r.worldcdn.net