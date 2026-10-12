Seven US senators criticize Trump for importing Russian diesel

Against this backdrop, seven US senators from both parties criticized Trump's decision to allow the import of Russian diesel fuel into the US. In a joint statement, Jeanne Shaheen, Susan Collins, Richard Blumenthal, Lisa Murkowski, Ron Wyden, Tom Tillis and John Curtis said that Washington should not provide a "financial lifeline" to Vladimir Putin while Russia continues its war against Ukraine.

The senators argue that in 2022, Congress clearly banned the import of Russian energy carriers so that Russian aggression would not be financed with American funds. According to them, the president's decision directly contradicts the law, and the administration has not conducted the required consultations with Congress and has not provided sufficient explanations.

“The United States should not throw Putin a financial lifeline while Russia continues to kill civilians in Ukraine“, the statement said.

Trump said on October 9 that he had reached an agreement with Russian President Vladimir Putin to supply Russian diesel fuel to the American and world markets. A bipartisan bill has already been introduced in Congress, which, according to the sponsor, Brian Fitzpatrick, should prevent the president from lifting sanctions. The proposal is called the “Ronald Reagan “Peace Through Strength“ Act“.“.