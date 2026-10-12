South Korea calls emergency meeting after DPRK missile launch

The National Security Service of the Presidential Administration of South Korea has called an emergency meeting after the launch of several ballistic missiles from the DPRK into the Sea of Japan. The South Korean military said the launch was detected at around 9:20 a.m. local time from the Pyongyang area.

According to the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the missiles flew more than 900 kilometers. Their exact characteristics are still being analyzed by South Korean and US intelligence agencies. No damage was reported.

The meeting was attended by representatives of the Ministry of National Defense and the Joint Chiefs of Staff. “The meeting assessed the impact of the launch on the security of the Republic of Korea and ordered the necessary measures to be taken“, the presidential administration said.

Seoul described the launches as a violation of UN Security Council resolutions. “North Korea's ballistic missile launches violate UN Security Council resolutions and do not contribute to improving the situation on the Korean Peninsula. We call for an immediate cessation of such actions“, the presidential administration said in a statement.

The South Korean military has stepped up surveillance for possible new launches and is maintaining readiness by exchanging information with the United States and Japan. The new launch came less than two weeks after a previous missile test by the DPRK, which Seoul said involved a ballistic missile with suspected hypersonic capabilities.

Sources: en.yna.co.kr, apnews.com