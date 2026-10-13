Matteo Salvini resigns as leader of the League

Matteo Salvini has resigned as leader of the Italian party “Lega“. The formal step is necessary according to the party regulations for him to be able to run again for the presidency.

The new leader will be elected at the extraordinary congress of the “Lega“, which will be held in Milan on October 24-25. Salvini has led the party since 2013 and is expected to fight for a new mandate.

Alberto Di Ruba takes over as interim leader

Until the congress is held, Alberto Di Ruba will serve as interim party leader. After Salvini's resignation, the positions of deputy secretaries of the party were also vacated.

The chairman of the congress will be Lorenzo Fontana, who is a member of the “League“ and president of the Chamber of Deputies. The decision on the future leadership will be made during the two-day forum in Milan.

The party faces competition from the right

Salvini remains Deputy Prime Minister of Italy and Minister of Transport in the government of Giorgia Meloni. His formal resignation as party leader comes against the backdrop of internal turmoil in the “League“.

In February, Roberto Vanacci broke away from the party, creating a new political formation called “National Future“. In subsequent opinion polls, the new party received a higher rating than the “Lega“, which increased the pressure on Salvini before the congress.

The decision on the leadership position will be made on October 24 and 25. Until then, the party will remain under the temporary leadership of Di Rubba.

Sources: bta.bg, ansa.it