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Houthis threaten to strike Riyadh and Saudi Aramco facilities

Houthis threaten to strike Riyadh and Saudi Aramco facilities

The warning came after the coalition called on civilians to leave the area around an oil facility in the Yemeni capital Sanaa.

Oct 13, 2026 18:56 72

Houthis threaten to strike Riyadh and Saudi Aramco facilities - 1
Eli Stoanova Eli Stoanova Author at Fakti.bg

The Yemeni rebel movement “Ansar Allah“, known as the Houthis, has threatened to attack Riyadh and facilities of the Saudi oil company Saudi Aramco. The threat is in response to a coalition call for the evacuation of the area around an oil facility in Sanaa, TASS reports, News.bg reports.

The official spokesman for the alliance, Turki al-Maliki, said that the command of the joint forces had called on civilians to leave the area of the Yemeni Oil Company, specifically the central station “Al Sabaha“ in Sanaa, in order to guarantee their safety.

Shortly after that, the military spokesman for the Houthis, Yahya Sariyah, issued a counter-warning. He said any strikes on Sanaa would be met with a harsh response.

Sariyah called on employees and civilians near Saudi Aramco facilities to immediately leave the areas. He declared Saudi Arabia's oil infrastructure a legitimate target for rebel forces.