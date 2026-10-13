480,000 people protest in France in support of student movement

Around 480,000 people took part in demonstrations across France today in support of student protests. This was reported by French unions, quoted by Agence France-Presse, BTA reports.

The French authorities have not yet announced their own estimate of the number of participants. According to the Interior Ministry, 71,500 people attended previous rallies in support of the protest movement held on Thursday.

Earlier today, the “Student Union“ reported that most universities in France were blocked or closed. The actions are part of another national day of protests, in which high school and university students participate.