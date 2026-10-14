Russian Air Defense Shoots Down 105 Drones on Route to Moscow

The number of drones shot down during a flight to Moscow on the night of October 14 has exceeded 100.

Since the beginning of the day, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin has reported 75 drones shot down. The previous evening, October 13, the mayor reported 30 drones neutralized. A total of 105 aircraft were destroyed by 3:05 a.m. Moscow time.

Emergency services are working at the crash site, Sobyanin added.

The reports did not indicate any casualties or injuries.

New explosion at Rostov oil terminal

Meanwhile, another tank at the Novoshakhtinsky Oil Products Plant's oil terminal in Rostov-on-Don exploded. The explosion occurred on the evening of October 13, four days after the attack on the facility.

Ukrainska Pravda reported on the incident, citing monitoring resources. Published footage shows a column of fire above the terminal. There was no confirmed information about a new attack, and reports indicated that the explosion occurred amid several days of aftermath from the October 10 strike.

The terminal serves the export and transshipment of petroleum products. According to data cited by the “Moscow Times“, the facility has a storage capacity of about 60,000 cubic meters and can process approximately 3.5 million tons of petroleum products annually.

An earlier analysis by the Russian independent media outlet ASTRA, cited by the “Moscow Times“, indicated that the fire after the attack affected a significant part of the terminal's tanks. The new explosion shows that the aftermath of the October 10 incident is still unfolding, but the scale of additional damage has not yet been officially confirmed.

Sources: interfax.ru, pravda.com.ua, themoscowtimes.com