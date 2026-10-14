Wadeful called for strengthening security in the Black Sea and maintaining pressure on Russia

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadeful called for strengthening security in all areas and for continuing pressure on Russia amid the increasing attacks in the Black Sea. He made his appeal during a joint press conference with Bulgarian Foreign Minister Velislava Petrova at the German Foreign Ministry in Berlin, BTA reports.

Regarding the drone attacks on ships in the Black Sea a day earlier, Vaddeful said that Bulgaria had sent the “right signal” by summoning Russian Ambassador Eleonora Mitrofanova.

The German minister pointed to the European initiative “Sky Shield“ as an example of strengthening the common security of the European Union. Germany and Bulgaria participate in it, and its goal is to contribute to overcoming gaps in air defense.

Vaddeful stressed that strengthening European security also requires continued economic pressure on Russia by member states. He welcomed the EU's decision to add another 1,600 Russian individuals and legal entities to the sanctions list.

“I am convinced that the gifts only encourage Putin to continue in the same spirit. Only firmness ensures readiness for dialogue and paves the way for a just and lasting peace“, said the German Foreign Minister.

Vadeful also emphasized the wider consequences of the war in Ukraine. According to him, Russian strikes in the Black Sea threaten the export of Ukrainian grain, which causes serious damage to the Ukrainian economy and affects the food security of countries in other parts of the world.

Therefore, he called for a ceasefire agreement that would guarantee free civilian shipping in the Black Sea. The agreements should cover Russia and Ukraine, and possibly other affected countries, added Vadeful.

In conclusion, the German Foreign Minister welcomed Bulgaria's European development against the backdrop of its accession to the eurozone this year. He expressed satisfaction that “European convergence is not yet over“, and emphasized “the strategic chance and necessity“ from EU enlargement.