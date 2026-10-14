Andrey Novakov to CNN: Europe must wake up to the threats in the Black Sea

Bulgarian MEP Andrey Novakov commented to the American television channel CNN on the growing security risks in the Black Sea and the need for more decisive action by Europe. In a conversation with journalist Jim Sciuto on The Brief, he focused on attacks on merchant ships, threats to maritime shipping, and the European Union's ability to protect its citizens and interests.

In the interview, Novakov drew attention to the danger of the conflict having an increasingly direct impact on European countries, including Bulgaria, given the proximity of the military actions to the Bulgarian coast.

Who has an interest in attacks on merchant ships?

During the conversation, Novakov commented on the issue of possible Russian responsibility for the attacks on vessels in the Black Sea. He expressed his belief that the actions were part of a broader attempt to destabilize Europe, pointing to Russia as a likely source of the threat.

The MEP questioned who would have an interest in the sinking of merchant ships and stressed that such incidents do not only affect warring parties. They also pose risks to civil shipping, international trade and the security of countries in the Black Sea region.

The topic is of particular importance to Bulgaria due to its geographical proximity to the conflict zone and the importance of the Black Sea for the country's economy, transport and national security.

„Europe must wake up“

In the conversation, Novakov stressed the need for European countries to rethink their approach to defense and to be prepared for risks that until recently seemed distant.

According to him, Europe must take greater responsibility for its own security and accelerate investments in defense capabilities. The MEP also drew attention to the need for member states to develop their capabilities to respond to new threats, including those related to unmanned aerial vehicles.

His message is that European security cannot be taken for granted, but requires concrete actions, resources and political will.

Naval mission to protect shipping

Among the topics discussed was the idea of a naval mission aimed at protecting merchant ships in the Black Sea.

Novakov emphasized the need to protect sailors and civilian vessels that are not parties to military actions but may be exposed to serious danger.

Such an initiative would raise the question of coordination between European countries, available defense capabilities and specific mechanisms for ensuring the safety of maritime routes.

For Bulgaria, the topic is of particular importance, since the security of the Black Sea is directly related to the protection of the coast, economic interests and the free movement of goods.

The Bulgarian position before an international audience

After his participation on CNN, Andrey Novakov published a comment on Facebook in which he emphasized the importance of the conversation for presenting the Bulgarian point of view to an international audience.

„The Bulgarian point of view on CNN without diplomatic fluff and evasions. Especially when we talk about what is happening just a few miles from our shores," the MEP wrote.

He thanked Jim Sciuto for the invitation and added: "This conversation was worth staying awake for."

Watch Andrei Novakov's conversation with Jim Sciuto on CNN: