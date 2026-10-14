Searches and arrests in three countries for fraud in servicing NATO warships

Police in Germany, Norway and Romania have carried out searches and arrests in an investigation into alleged bribery and invoice fraud in the provision of services to NATO naval vessels, DPA reports, News.bg reports.

In Hamburg, German authorities searched the offices of two companies and a private home. Five people were arrested in the Norwegian city of Bergen, and in Romania, searches were carried out at the premises of a company and several private homes.

According to the European Union Agency for Judicial Cooperation “Eurojust“ the investigation is related to fraudulent invoices submitted by a company and its subcontractors for logistical and organizational services. They concerned the servicing of warships and their crews during their stay in ports in northwestern Europe.

Preliminary estimates indicate that the losses to NATO member states exceed 1 million euros.

The five detained in Bergen are charged with aggravated fraud, the Norwegian National Service for the Investigation and Prosecution of Economic and Environmental Crimes announced.

“Defense spending is increasing worldwide, which also leads to a higher risk of economic crimes“, said senior prosecutor at the service, Marianne Bender.

“We are following this area closely. If NATO has been the victim of fraud, the reaction will be strong“, she stressed.