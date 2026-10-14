Five Ukrainian servicemen were shot behind the front line near Kharkiv

Five Ukrainian servicemen were shot by an unknown assailant in a residential building in the Kharkiv region, in the eastern part of Ukraine. The information was reported by the Ukrainian authorities, quoted by DPA, reports News.bg.

The attack took place yesterday. According to authorities, the attacker opened fire on the servicemen, who died from their wounds.

The Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine announced that a search for the perpetrator has begun. Investigators are working on several versions, including the possibility that the shooter belonged to a Russian army intelligence and sabotage unit.

No other possible motives for the attack have been announced so far, nor have any additional details about the identity of the perpetrator.

Ukraine continues to repel the large-scale Russian invasion that began more than four and a half years ago.