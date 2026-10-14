Marine Le Pen: France can no longer afford to finance Ukraine

France can no longer continue to finance Ukraine due to the “dangerous“ state of the national economy. This was stated in Brussels by the far-right presidential candidate of France, Marine Le Pen, quoted by Reuters, reports BTA.

“We can no longer finance Ukraine“, Le Pen told journalists. She described the situation in France as “extremely dangerous”, pointing to the high budget deficit and weak economic growth.

In Brussels, Le Pen also criticized attempts to adopt the future long-term budget of the European Union before the end of the year. She said this was problematic, as several European countries were due to hold national elections in the coming months.

“All this is not serious“, said the presidential candidate. She described the expected adoption of the EU's multiannual financial framework as an expression of “a desire to stifle future democratic elections in advance“.

“There is a desire to render meaningless in advance the democratic decisions that are about to be taken“, concluded Le Pen.