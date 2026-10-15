Tanker fire near Romania: drone strike investigated

The tanker "Yara Jay" caught fire in Romanian territorial waters in the Black Sea, and its crew was evacuated. All sailors are safe, the Romanian Maritime Administration reported.

The ship, which carries chemicals and oil products and flies under the flag of the Comoros, was anchored at a distance of between 8 and 10 nautical miles, or about 15-19 kilometers, southeast of the Sulina Channel.

Romanian Defense Minister Radu Miruca said that it was not yet clear whether the tanker was hit by a drone. He said radar systems had not detected a drone heading towards the ship. The causes of the fire and the circumstances surrounding the incident are yet to be clarified.

“These drone attacks are a direct consequence of Russia's military aggression against Ukraine and threaten not only shipping in our region, but also the vital supplies of agricultural produce to other continents“, Romanian President Nikos Dan said.

His statement was made after a phone call with Bulgarian President Iliana Iotova. Dan added that Romania and Bulgaria have agreed to work to strengthen measures against drones within the European Union and NATO.

Growing risk to shipping

The Sulina Canal on the Danube River is an important route for Ukrainian grain exports. Bad weather and staff shortages have led to delays, with dozens of ships waiting to pass through.

Due to Russian bombing of Ukrainian Black Sea ports, Kiev is increasingly relying on Danube ports and sea routes near the coasts of Bulgaria and Romania.

According to data cited by Reuters, five merchant ships have been hit in the Black Sea off the Bulgarian and Romanian coasts since the beginning of October. About 23 sailors have died or are missing.

Bulgaria and Romania will ask that the situation in the Black Sea be discussed as an emergency item at the European Council due to recent drone attacks in the Bulgarian exclusive economic zone.

Sources: bta.bg