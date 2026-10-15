Istanbul floods claim a victim: child dies of electrocution

A 14-year-old child died of electrocution after stepping into standing water in Istanbul. The incident occurred in the “Çukorbostan“ park in the “Balat“ neighborhood of the Fatih district, the Istanbul Governorship announced.

The child was taken to the hospital unconscious. Despite the actions taken, doctors were unable to save him. An investigation has been launched into the case.

Thousands of reports of flooding and damage

“No roads are closed due to the rainfall. The airport runways are operational and no flights have been cancelled,“ the Istanbul Governorship said.

The torrential rains have led to transport chaos, flooded metro stations and swept away cars. Between 6 am and 8 pm, 2,518 reports were received by the emergency number 112.

Of these, 1,277 were for flooding, 15 for landslides, 47 for stranded citizens and 13 for fallen trees. Two more reports were filed for collapsed roofs, 76 for car problems and 280 for problems at the workplace.

The rains caused the Kağüthane River to overflow its banks, leaving the area under water. A hospital in Sariyer was also flooded.

8,000 staff working on the ground

A crisis headquarters has been set up in Istanbul under the regional emergency management directorate. 8,000 staff and 2,000 vehicles and specialized machinery have been sent to the field, the governor's office announced.

The highest rainfall was measured in Beykoz - 193.84 liters per square meter. In Arnavutköy, 125.9 liters per square meter were recorded, and in Sariyer - 124.72 liters per square meter.

Istanbul Governor Davut Gul called on citizens not to go out unless absolutely necessary.

School holiday and restrictions on two-wheeled vehicles

All public and private educational institutions in Istanbul have been declared non-school on October 15. Administrative leave is provided for people with disabilities, veterans, pregnant women and mothers with children under 8 years old who work in public institutions, with exceptions for some sectors.

A ban on motorcycles and other two-wheeled vehicles has been introduced from 9 p.m. until further notice.

The heavy rains have also imposed an increased presence in Antalya. According to data from the Minister of Interior of Turkey, Mustafa Ciftci, 901 employees and 872 vehicles and specialized machines work there.

Sources: bta.bg