FBI: Kash Patel is in Virginia, not Russia

The Director of the US Federal Bureau of Investigation Kash Patel was in Virginia, not in Russia, the FBI reported. The US agency indicated that he participated in an event related to the work of law enforcement agencies at Liberty University in the city of Lynchburg.

A local video recording by an ABC News affiliate in Virginia also shows Patel at the event. Thus, the FBI denied media information that its director traveled to Russia.

Earlier, MSNBC News reported, citing two unnamed sources, that Patel arrived in Russia for a two-day meeting in Moscow and St. Petersburg. According to the information, the meeting was organized by the Federal Security Service of Russia.

In its response, the FBI published a clarification about the director's whereabouts: “Here is where Kash Patel actually is... at Liberty University, where he participated in an event in appreciation of law enforcement officers“.

The confirmed data places Patel in Virginia at the time of the event in Lynchburg. The information provided does not provide additional details about a possible Russian visit or further international meetings of the FBI director.

Sources: bnrnews.bg