Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he feels personally betrayed by US President Donald Trump for restricting the Ukrainian military's access to the Starlink satellite network.

Zelensky made the comment in a television interview during his visit to London. He was asked if he thought the restriction of the system was intentional and whether he felt betrayed by Trump.

„Indeed, yes, but things are a little more complicated than just his emotions or feelings. It's a pity that we are losing a strong partner,“ Zelensky said.

The Ukrainian president clarified that he was referring to the United States. According to him, the decision on access to “Starlink“ will lead to many human casualties. The system, associated with Elon Musk's company, is used by Ukrainian forces for communications and military operations.

Zelensky accused Trump of taking the other side

During his stay in the British capital, Zelensky accused Trump of taking the other side after more than four years of war. He warned that this could lead to a breakdown in relations between Kiev and Washington.

According to the Ukrainian president, relations were already strained due to the US's agreement to buy diesel from Moscow. Restricting “Starlink“ further strengthens doubts in Kiev about long-term American support for Ukraine.

Burnham promised additional aid for Ukraine

On October 14, British Prime Minister Andy Burnham met with Zelensky at “Downing Street“. Hours earlier, Burnham told MPs that the Ukrainian president “will not leave empty-handed“.

He has instructed British officials to prepare additional sanctions and options for accelerating military aid to Ukraine. It became clear from the statements of the two statesmen that access to “Starlink“ was among the topics discussed.

Sources: bnrnews.bg, theguardian.com