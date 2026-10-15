Over 5 million Americans have already voted early

Over 5 million American voters have already voted early in the midterm elections for Congress, which will be held on November 3. The data cited by NBC News includes both ballots submitted by mail and votes cast in person at election centers.

According to data from the University of Florida Election Lab, about 5.1 million ballots have been submitted as of October 14. Early voting began in individual states in September, with deadlines and methods varying according to local rules.

The election will determine control of Congress

On November 3, Americans will vote for all 435 seats in the House of Representatives and for part of the Senate. Many states will also elect governors, state legislators and local representatives.

The vote will show whether the Republican Party will retain control of both houses of Congress. If Democrats win a majority, it would change the political landscape in the last two years of President Donald Trump's term and would facilitate congressional oversight and investigations into the administration, the Associated Press notes.

Early voting is already underway

Virginia began early in-person voting on September 18. In Minnesota and South Dakota, voters can cast their ballots early at local elections offices or specially designated centers.

Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon urged voters not to succumb to claims that cast doubt on the election process. "I want to reaffirm that Minnesota's elections are free, fair, accurate, honest and secure," he said.

Election administrators expect early voting to spread the workload over time and make it easier for people who won't be able to visit a polling station on Election Day to participate. However, the number of early ballots cast is not a predictor of the final result, since the political preferences of early voters differ from those of voters who will cast their ballots on Nov. 3.

Sources: newsfromthestates.com, ap.org