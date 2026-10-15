After the six killed yesterday: Russia strikes Lutsk again

Rivne and Lutsk were attacked with jet drones at night. Private sector facilities were damaged in Rivne, but as of the latest reports there are no reports of casualties. Several explosions were heard in Lutsk after air defenses were deployed, and the information about the hit has not yet been officially confirmed.

In Rivne, the first explosions were recorded at around 01:40. According to the Rivne Regional Military Administration, the attack caused damage to the private sector.

„There were no casualties“

— the regional administration reported, quoted by Channel 24.

At around 04:30, explosions were heard again in the city. According to local reports, a new jet drone has approached Rivne. No additional data on damage or casualties in the second episode has been published so far.

Several explosions heard over Lutsk

In the Lutsk region, the air alert was declared again at around 04:01, after it was reported that a hit drone of the “Geran-5“ type was moving from Rivne region to Volyn region. At around 04:17, continuous air defense work was heard over the city, followed by a loud explosion.

At around 04:45, air defense work and an explosion were heard again over Lutsk. Local media reported a possible hit, but at this time there is no officially reported data on destruction, casualties or injuries in the new attack. The airstrike in the area was lifted at around 04:55.

The night attack comes a day after a heavy strike on Lutsk, which killed six people and injured 13. A warehouse and a nine-story apartment building were hit. Due to the victims, October 15 has been declared a day of mourning in the Lutsk city municipality.

Sources: 24tv.ua, volyn.com.ua, suspilne.media