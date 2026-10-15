Two killed in Russian strike on Dnipropetrovsk region

Two people were killed in a Russian attack on the Dnipro and Pavlograd regions in the Dnipropetrovsk region, the head of the regional military administration, Alexander Ganja, said. The strike was carried out early in the morning on October 15.

A private home was destroyed in the Novoaleksandrovsk municipality. “Two people died”, Ganja said. Several private houses in Pavlograd caught fire, and rescue teams were working on the scene. At the time of the announcement, information about possible casualties in the city was still being clarified.

Drone and guided bomb strike

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, the Dnipropetrovsk region was subjected to a massive attack with strike drones during the night. At around 5:00 a.m., Russian forces dropped guided bombs on Pavlograd.

The attack is the latest against the region in several days. On October 12, drone and artillery strikes on the Dnipro and Pavlograd killed a civilian and injured six people. On the night of October 14, three people were killed and six were injured, including a child, in attacks with guided bombs and drones in Pavlograd and the Nikopol region.

Ukraine reports 1,880 Russian military losses

Separately, the Ukrainian General Staff reported that over the past 24 hours, Russian forces have suffered 1,880 losses among personnel. Thus, the total reported number of Russian military losses since the beginning of the full-scale war has reached about 1,559,230 people. The Ukrainian side does not specify in the daily summary how much of the losses were killed and how much were injured.

For the same period, the General Staff also reported 2 armored vehicles, 38 artillery systems, 4 multiple launch rocket systems, 3 air defense systems and 4 ground robotic complexes. Also listed are 1,308 operational-tactical drones, 4 cruise missiles, 535 cars and tankers, and 2 units of special equipment.

According to the Ukrainian report, the total number of destroyed or damaged Russian artillery systems since the beginning of the war is 51,233, operational-tactical drones - 564,897, and cars and tankers - 163,324. The General Staff indicates that the data is being specified.

Sources: pravda.com.ua