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Russia reported a strike on the port of Izmail and two cargo ships heading to Odessa

Russia reported a strike on the port of Izmail and two cargo ships heading to Odessa

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the vessels were carrying military cargo

Oct 15, 2026 08:27 59

Russia reported a strike on the port of Izmail and two cargo ships heading to Odessa - 1
Eli Stoanova Eli Stoanova Author at Fakti.bg

Russia has attacked the port of Izmail, in Ukraine's Odessa region, and struck two cargo ships heading to Odessa. This was announced this morning by the Russian Defense Ministry in a post on the “Telegram“ application, quoted by Reuters, reports BTA.

According to the Russian military department, the attacked vessels were carrying military cargo. The statement states that during the night, the Russian armed forces continued strikes with unmanned aerial vehicles against port infrastructure facilities in Ukraine and sea vessels that Moscow claims are acting in the interests of the Ukrainian armed forces.

“As a result of the strike in the Odessa region, port infrastructure in the port of “Izmail“, used for unloading and storing military and dual-use cargo intended for providing the Armed Forces of Ukraine,“ was hit, the statement quoted by TASS said.

At the moment, the information provided does not include an independent assessment of the Russian claims about the nature of the cargo on the two ships.