US proposes to unfreeze Russian assets and transfer them to Washington

The United States has proposed to European countries to unfreeze some of the frozen Russian sovereign assets and transfer them to a financial instrument under Washington's control. According to the Financial Times, which refers to European diplomats, the goal is to give new impetus to peace talks on Ukraine, Focus reports.

The proposal was discussed last week in Miami at a meeting between Donald Trump's envoys for peace talks and representatives of Ukraine, France, Germany, Great Britain, the European Union and NATO.

According to the publication, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner have presented several options for unfreezing Russian funds, including transferring them to a special financial instrument controlled by the American side. Since the start of the war in Ukraine, Western allies have frozen Russian assets worth around 260 billion euros, most of which are in EU countries.

European delegates have rejected the US proposal, the Financial Times reported. But the initiative has raised questions in European capitals and in Kiev about Washington’s intentions and approach to pressuring Moscow to end its invasion of Ukraine.