Ukraine reported the destruction of six Russian Su-34M in a strike on a military airfield

The Ukrainian Navy reported that on the night of October 15, they destroyed six Russian Su-34M fighter-bombers in a missile strike on the Borisoglebsk military airfield in the Voronezh region. According to information from UNN, the attack was carried out with the Ukrainian coastal missile system Neptune, News.bg reports.

According to the Ukrainian side, in addition to the six aircraft, technical equipment used to ensure the flights was also destroyed. Secondary explosions and a fire were recorded on the territory of the airport. Information about the results of the operation is still being verified. There is currently no independent confirmation of the destruction of the aircraft, nor official Russian data on the extent of the damage.

The military airport "Borisoglebsk" is located near the city of the same name in southwestern Russia, approximately 300-350 kilometers from the Ukrainian border. The facility is used by Russian military aviation, including Su-34 and Su-35 aircraft, which are participating in the hostilities against Ukraine. There is infrastructure on its territory for storing aviation ammunition and fuel. Ukrainian forces have attacked the airport before - in October 2024 and July 2025.

The Su-34 is among the main Russian combat aircraft used to strike with guided aerial bombs on Ukrainian positions and settlements near the front line. The modernized Su-34M variant features advanced onboard equipment and expanded capabilities for the use of precision weapons.

The aircraft is a two-seater, with the pilot and navigator-operator sitting side by side. It is powered by two turbojet engines and can reach speeds of up to 1,900 kilometers per hour at high altitude. Its maximum take-off weight is approximately 45 tons, and the combat load reaches about 8 tons, distributed over 12 suspension points.

The Su-34 can carry free-fall and guided aviation bombs, air-to-ground missiles, anti-radar missiles and air-to-air missiles. Its armament also includes a 30-mm automatic cannon.

Of particular importance in the war in Ukraine is the use of the Su-34 as a carrier of aerial bombs, equipped with universal planning and correction modules (UMPK). They allow hitting targets from a considerable distance without the aircraft entering directly above them.