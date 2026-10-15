Satellite images show arming of Tu-160M

Satellite images from October 12 show a Russian strategic bomber Tu-160M being equipped with Kh-101 cruise missiles at Engels airbase. The footage was published by the monitoring resource AviVector and analyzed by Defense Express.

According to the analysis, the Tu-160M planes are likely being prepared sequentially, being serviced and armed one by one. This could affect the intervals between large-scale air strikes on Ukraine, as time is needed for maintenance and moving the planes between Engels and Olenya airbases. and “Olenya“.

Dozens of bombers at “Olenya“

According to data cited in the publication, as of October 8, seven Tu-95MS bombers and 33 Tu-22M3 aircraft were stationed at the “Olenya“ airbase. Two more Il-78M tanker aircraft, one Tu-134UBL trainer, two An-12 transport aircraft, one An-26 and one MiG-31 fighter-interceptor were spotted at the airbase.

Between October 8 and 9, six Tu-95MS were re-based at the “Ukrainka“ airbase in the Far East, and one Tu-22M3 was moved to “Engels“. Defense Express indicates October 9 as the date on which the assessment of the aircraft stationed at “Olenya“ was made. This is a discrepancy with the date of October 8, indicated in the News.bg publication.

Defensive facilities are being built

Satellite footage also shows the construction of defensive facilities at “Engels“ airbase. According to the analysis, the work began about a year ago, but so far the skeletons of only three potential hangars are visible.

“The sequential process of arming the bombers at “Engels“ airbase "may be influenced by the stage of construction of the shelters," the report states.

Defense Express assumes that the relocation of bombers to more remote airfields is an attempt to reduce the risk to Russian strategic aviation. At the same time, the movement of aircraft and related equipment to the European part of Russia may be a sign of preparations for a new large-scale strike against Ukraine.

This remains an assessment, not a confirmed intention. At the moment, there is no public confirmation that a new strike is already planned or that it will be carried out within a certain time frame.

Sources: news.bg, en.defence-ua.com, united24media.com