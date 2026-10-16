Starlink back in service in Ukraine after military restrictions

The Starlink military satellite service in Ukraine has been restored after restrictions that disrupted the operation of drones and other systems on the front. A source from the Ukrainian Defense Ministry told the “Kyiv Independent“ that the Starshield service for terminals in motion is back in operation.

“As of now, the Starshield service in motion has been restored and remains operational“, the source quoted by the publication said. He said the information was confirmed by reports from military units.

The restriction affected drone operations

The problem began on October 14, when SpaceX terminals began to lose connection when moving at speeds above about 160 km/h. Ukrainian officials said the change was introduced without prior notice and affected operations with strike, reconnaissance and interceptor drones.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Mykhailo Fyodorov reported that connectivity at speeds up to 160 km/h was being restored. “The complete removal of the Starshield speed restriction is critical for Ukraine's defense,“ he wrote, thanking Elon Musk for his continued support.

According to Ukrainian officials, the restrictions have also complicated logistics, as well as the use of unmanned systems for medium-range strikes. Reuters reported that the Ukrainian side cited the interruption of several combat missions, but the reason for the change was not publicly explained.

Who controls the system

Elon Musk said that Starshield, the military version of Starlink technology, is owned and controlled by the US government. According to him, decisions about the speed and how to use it are made by the US military and ultimately by the US president.

Musk distinguished Starshield from the civilian Starlink service, which is owned and operated by SpaceX. He indicated that the use of Starlink by the Ukrainian side is limited to civilian and defense activities and should not be used for offensive military operations.

British Defense Secretary Wes Streeting said that he had discussed the restoration of the service with his US counterpart Pete Hegsett. “We did not discuss why the interruption occurred. "We briefly noted that the service has been restored, and we welcomed that," Streeting said.

The Ukrainian Defense Ministry continues to clarify the reasons and circumstances surrounding the restrictions. There is no public confirmation yet whether the restoration means a full return to the previous parameters of the service or the removal of all restrictions for terminals in motion.

Sources: kyivindependent.com, investing.com, apnews.com