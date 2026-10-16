Putin transfers Tarkett assets under Russian management

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree, according to which the Russian assets of the flooring manufacturer Tarkett are transferred under the temporary management of OOO „Upravlyavayuschaya kompaniya „Tsentr kapital“. The document is No. 738 and is dated October 15, 2026. It was published as an amendment to the list of assets placed under temporary management by Decree No. 302 of April 25, 2023.

According to the decree, 187,500 ordinary and 500,000 preferred shares of JSC „Tarkett“ were transferred under management. The document also includes 100 ordinary shares of JSC “Tarkett Rus“, as well as 100% of the shares in OOO “Tarkett Sommer“, owned by the Russian joint-stock company.

The interim administration also covers shares related to a Serbian Tarkett company from Backa Palanka, as well as a block of shares owned by the international company itself. “RBK“ specifies that the decree comes into force on the day of its official publication.

“The decree comes into force on the day of its official publication.“

Four more companies are affected

The same decision also places assets of four companies from the packaging sector under the management of “Center Capital“. These are 12,565 shares of JSC "Kappa Rus", 100% of the shares in "Ontex RU" and "Eviosis Packaging Kuban", as well as 99.71% of the shares in "Mensen Packaging CIS". A different figure for the latter company was indicated by "Interfax", while in some Russian publications the share is presented without specifying the percentage.

"Interfax" estimates the total annual revenue of the affected European companies at over 50 billion rubles. The decree does not create a new regime, but expands the already existing mechanism for temporary management of property related to companies from countries designated by Moscow as “unfriendly“.

What does Tarkett produce in Russia

Tarkett is an international manufacturer of flooring for residential, commercial, industrial and sports facilities. In Russia, the company has a linoleum production plant in Otradny, Samara Region, and a laminate and parquet board plant in Mytishchi, Moscow Region.

The decree places both the assets of the international group and shares and stocks in local companies under the control of the Russian management company. The document does not specify the term of the temporary management.

Sources: rbc.ru, kommersant.ru, interfax.ru