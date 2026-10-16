Maduro, wife plead not guilty to torture charges

Former Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores have pleaded not guilty to new charges of conspiracy to commit torture. The pair appeared in federal court in Manhattan, New York, where prosecutors accused them of running a system of repression against political opponents and others, including U.S. citizens.

When the judge asked him what his response was to the expanded indictment, Maduro said: “I reject this document completely.” He called the torture charges “false.” Flores also pleaded not guilty.

Prosecutors describe systematic repression

The indictment was unsealed on October 8. According to the prosecutors, Maduro and Flores used state structures, military units and armed groups to detain and abuse people they considered a threat to their power.

The new charges involve at least nine alleged victims, three of whom are US citizens. The document lists electric shock, suffocation, sexual assault, forced undressing, prolonged isolation, food deprivation and psychological abuse. The prosecutor's office also alleges that threats were made against relatives and children of detainees.

One of the cases described involves a US citizen detained in Venezuela in 2022. According to the indictment, he was beaten, subjected to electric shocks and forced injections, after which he remained in custody for more than eight months.

The case continues in 2027.

The new indictment expands the already existing federal case against Maduro and Flores. The two are also accused of narco-terrorism, conspiracy to import cocaine into the United States and weapons-related crimes. They have already pleaded not guilty to those charges as well.

US authorities say the alleged crimes were part of a years-long system to preserve power and enrich the political elite in Venezuela. Maduro's defense is contesting the charges, and his lawyer said the former president is looking forward to an opportunity to present his case in court.

The trial is scheduled for June 14, 2027. Maduro and Flores are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

Sources: apnews.com, abcnews.com, courthousenews.com