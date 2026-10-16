Ukrainian drones hit targets in three Russian regions

Ukrainian drones attacked targets in Moscow, Rostov and Vladimir regions overnight on October 16. A data center of the technology company “Yandex“ was hit, production and storage facilities damaged and flights near Moscow were temporarily restricted.

The attacks have been described as large-scale, but the specific targets and the extent of the damage have not yet been independently confirmed. According to “Kiev Independent“, video footage from the Vladimir region shows large explosions and Russian air defenses operating. The attacked data center is located about 500 kilometers from the Ukrainian border.

Restrictions on Moscow airports

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said that more than 59 Ukrainian drones were destroyed over the capital overnight. Due to the attack, takeoffs and landings at Vnukovo, Domodedovo, Zhukovsky and Sheremetyevo airports were temporarily canceled. There are no confirmed reports of targets hit or casualties in Moscow.

In Rostov Region, the city of Aksai, Chertkovsky district and the city of Bataysk were attacked. Governor Yuri Slyusar reported damaged production and storage facilities, as well as a fire in Aksai. It was not clear whether the damage was caused by direct hits or by falling debris.

Renewed strikes on Russian infrastructure

The night attack comes a day after Ukrainian drones caused a fire at a refinery in the Ryazan region. According to the Associated Press, the Russian Defense Ministry and the governor of the region, Pavel Malkov, confirmed the fire, without specifying the extent of the damage.

The strikes on Russian targets have intensified after a series of Russian attacks on Ukrainian energy and digital infrastructure. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Kiev would respond to these actions. "In Russia, there will simply be drones in the sky on a scale that they will have to reckon with," he said.

There is currently no official summary from the Russian Defense Ministry of the number of attack drones over all affected regions. No confirmed casualties have been reported. Russian authorities are expected to provide additional details on the aftermath and air defense operations.

Sources: kyivindependent.com, apnews.com