US Congress threatens to cut off funding for federal agencies over Starlink

The US Congress may cut off funding for federal agencies if it is found that the US government has imposed restrictions on Ukraine's access to the military version of Starlink. This was stated by Republican Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick to The Wall Street Journal.

“If we start cutting off Ukraine's communications, there will be consequences“, Fitzpatrick said. When asked what measures Congress could take, he indicated that the responsible federal agencies could be left without funding. “Agencies will not get funds if they don't do their job”, the congressman said.

The restrictions affected the military version of the system

We are talking about Starshield - a SpaceX service for government and military customers, built on Starlink technology. Ukrainian military personnel have reported that the restrictions affected terminals used to communicate with drones and coordinate operations.

According to data published by the Associated Press, the connection was interrupted when moving at speeds above about 160 kilometers per hour. This made it difficult to control aircraft, transmit video in real time and perform some defense missions. A Ukrainian unit commander said several drones were lost after communication with them was lost.

Ukrainian officials said the restriction was imposed suddenly and without prior notice. Later, some units reported that the connection had been restored, but it was not clear whether the reason was a technical malfunction, an action by SpaceX or a decision by the US government.

Musk pointed to the role of the US military

Elon Musk, whose company SpaceX operates Starlink, wrote that Starshield is owned and controlled by the US government. He said the speed and usage limits are set by the US military and ultimately by President Donald Trump. Musk did not say whether the president ordered the specific restrictions.

The White House did not directly answer questions about whether Trump was informed of or approved the change. The Pentagon and the US Space Force have also not commented specifically on the case. According to Axios, Starlink and Starshield satellite services have been restored to full capacity, but responsibility for the initial limitation remains unclear.

Senators demand investigation

A group of senators from both parties has requested an investigation by the Department of Defense Inspector General. They are demanding an investigation into whether US agencies or their contractors ordered, approved or had prior knowledge of the changes to Starlink and Starshield.

The senators also want to determine whether the limitations were related to other reported problems with intelligence sharing and warnings of Russian missile and drone attacks. Their letter states that the exact cause could be a political decision, a technical failure, or the actions of a contractor under contract with the US government.

Sources: tovima.com, apnews.com, axios.com