Zelensky to push for more aid for Ukraine amid EU divisions

European Union leaders are gathering on Friday for the second day of extended talks in Brussels. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will push directly for increased aid for Kiev amid tensions between allies over US President Donald Trump's recent pro-Russia actions, Politico reports, Fokus reports.

After the talks on Ukraine, European leaders are expected to discuss protecting the EU from Russian hybrid attacks, maritime security and the situation in the Middle East. Migration is also on the agenda - a topic that could spark new disputes over the need for stricter controls.

The first day of the meeting ended late at night without resolving the serious divergence in positions on the next long-term budget of the union. The disagreements are so significant that negotiations on the financial framework have been postponed until November.

European Council President Antonio Costa said he would consider proposals from the European Parliament to tax crypto companies, online gambling and big tech companies. The idea is that the new revenue would help finance the next seven-year EU budget.

In his closing address to leaders, Costa said he would explore other options beyond the five taxes proposed by the European Commission and defined as “own resources”. According to him, the additional revenue could reduce national contributions to the union budget.

For more than a year of negotiations, member state governments have opposed the Commission’s proposals because they significantly affect their national industries. Costa also promised to consider a Greek initiative that would see revenues from future national sales of 6G mobile spectrum directed to the EU budget.