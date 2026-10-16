G7 countries pledged 260 million euros for Chernobyl repairs

Several G7 countries have pledged a total of 260 million euros to repair the damage at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, the French government announced, quoted by Le Monde, reports Focus.

The plant in northern Ukraine was severely damaged in a drone attack in February 2025. The massive protective structure above the reactor, destroyed in the 1986 nuclear disaster, was hit. Repair work is estimated at around 500 million euros.

The announcement of the financial assistance followed a meeting of G7 finance ministers and central bank governors held on Thursday in Bangkok on the sidelines of the G20 summit.

The G7 has called on other countries to join in financing the reconstruction. A donors' conference is planned for early November in Paris.